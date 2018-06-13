Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 16:28 IST
50

Krasnodar (Russia), June 13 (AFP) Spain dramatically sacked coach Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday -- just two days before the team's opening game against Portugal at the World Cup.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Real Madrid named Lopetegui as their next manager to start work after the tournament in Russia, sparking outrage among the federation and Spanish fans at the timing of the announcement.

At a severely delayed press conference at Spain's World Cup base in Krasnodar, Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales said he felt Lopetegui's decision to join Madrid so close to the start of the tournament "obliged" him to take drastic action.

"I am here to say that we feel obliged to sack the national team manager," said Rubiales.

Lopetegui had signed a contract extension until 2020 just last month and Rubiales is reportedly angry at only being informed of his decision to join Real minutes before the European champions made the announcement public.

"I have spoken with the players and I can guarantee that the new technical team will do everything they can. We are left in a very difficult situation," he said.

No decision has yet been made over who will take charge, with Spain due to face European champions Portugal in Sochi on Friday.

Former Real Madrid captain Fernando Hierro, who is currently Spain's sporting director, and Spain under-21 coach Albert Celades have emerged as the principal candidates.

Lopetegui was appointed Spain coach in July 2016 and never tasted defeat in the job, leading the team through 20 unbeaten games ahead of the World Cup. La Roja were among the favourites to lift the trophy this summer but the astonishing developments of the past two days could have a devastating affect on their chances.

There were fears his appointment could open up old divisions between the Real Madrid and Barcelona factions in the Spain squad.

For the first time since 2006, there are more players from Madrid in a Spanish squad for a major tournament, with a six-strong Real contingent and just Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets from Barca.

However, according to reports in the Spanish media, the players tried to intervene at the last minute to prevent Rubiales sacking Lopetegui. Lopetegui had a short playing career at both Madrid and Barcelona as a reserve goalkeeper.

However, his coaching career had been far from distinguished before being handed the role as Spain coach after a last-16 exit at Euro 2016 brought Vicente del Bosque's eight-year reign to an end.

After short spells at Rayo Vallecano and with Madrid's youth team Real Madrid Castilla, Lopetegui enjoyed a successful time with Spain's under-19s and under-21s.

He then spent 18 months in charge of Porto but was sacked after exiting the Champions League at the group stage in his second season

BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Spain sack manager...
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Spain held by Switzerland ahead of World Cup
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Lopetegui surpasses expectations with Spain
RELATED STORY
Spain fires coach Lopetegui 2 days before World Cup opener
RELATED STORY
Spain's Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup
RELATED STORY
Spain boss Lopetegui not showing striking hand
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 ways Spain could line up
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FIFA World Cup 2018
Tomorrow RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us