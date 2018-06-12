Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lopetegui to Real Madrid: Succeeding Zidane will be like taking the stage after The Beatles

Spain's Julen Lopetegui will be Real Madrid's next coach, but in following Zinedine Zidane he has surely accepted mission impossible.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 23:57 IST
19
lopetegui-cropped
New Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui

Taking to the stage after The Beatles would have been an unenviable task for any band, yet, strangely, Julen Lopetegui should be able to understand that phenomenon after the announcement of his impending Real Madrid adventure.

Sure, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but can he realistically live up to the success and sheer adoration that has gone before?

Zinedine Zidane is The Beatles. The Frenchman enjoyed a quite remarkable tenure at the club – one that defies belief.

Within six months of his January 2016 appointment, Zidane led Madrid to Champions League success, defeating pretenders and city rivals Atletico Madrid in a penalty shoot-out.

Suggestions of being "lucky" were never far away – after all, Roberto Di Matteo won the Champions League via the same method while in charge of Chelsea before enduring something of a slide.

But Zidane proved himself to be a rather different beast to the average coach, winning LaLiga in 2016-17 alongside another Champions League title, making Madrid the first club to retain the trophy in the competition's current guise.

And, just five days before stepping down, Zidane did what few thought was possible, presiding over a third successive crown among Europe's elite to leave with more Champions League titles to his name than years spent in charge.

He is surely as close to an impossible act to follow as there has ever been at the helm of Real Madrid. Lopetegui is the man who will attempt to do the unimaginable after leading Spain at the World Cup.

From the outset, Madrid fans need to accept Lopetegui will not win three Champions League titles in his first three seasons, but that does not mean he is destined for failure.

Much has been made of Madrid's disappointing campaign in LaLiga last term, finishing third and well adrift of rivals Barcelona. While Champions League success will always be the club's main target, usurping Barca domestically is a good place to start.

There is no getting away from the fact that Lopetegui's appointment has come as a surprise, particularly considering he agreed a contract extension with Spain less than a month ago.

Yet, when you consider the situation, it is a marriage which makes sense.

Zidane's relationship with his squad was always seen as a major contributor to his success – the players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, loved him and played for him. Lopetegui - who came through Madrid's academy - has had a similar impact with Spain.

When the 51-year-old took over after Euro 2016, he inherited a squad seemingly devoid of joy and hunger on the pitch following their last-16 knockout to Italy.

But in just under two years at the helm, he has successfully crafted a team that plays as a unit and appears completely functional all over the pitch, finding a balance between experience and youth.

Many have been quick to highlight the importance of his rapport with the team, something he was regularly praised for while in charge of several of Spain's youth sides, having acted as assistant for the Under-17s, before coaching the Under-19s, 20s and 21s.

This attitude has been particularly notable in his public statements about Isco, who has been in and out of favour under Zidane.

Speaking in March, Lopetegui said: "I'm not going to talk about Real Madrid and Zidane's decisions. I haven't learnt anything new with Isco's performances, I'm so pleased to have him with us. I hope that he will be happier with his club in the next two months and then join up with us again."

Zidane is the toughest of acts to follow, but at least Isco will be excitedly applauding Lopetegui on to the stage.

Real Madrid CF Football
Lopetegui to Real Madrid: From Castilla keeper to Blancos...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui to Real Madrid: What's first on the agenda for...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui to take over at Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui to Real Madrid: How have others fared in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018:5 managers who might be auditioning at the...
RELATED STORY
3 possible reasons why Zidane left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top 5 moments of Zinedine Zidane at the helm of Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Isco is a Real Madrid player and will remain here – Zidane
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why no one wants the Real Madrid job
RELATED STORY
Guti to replace Zidane at Real Madrid, claims Murcia...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT JAP PAR
4 - 2
FIFA World Cup 2018
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
19 Jun RUS EGY 11:30 PM
20 Jun POR MOR 05:30 PM
20 Jun URU SAU 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us