Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lord's inspires Australia's World Cup 'dream'

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 09:45 IST
59

London, June 7 (AFP) Australia captain Tim Paine believes training at Lord's has fuelled the team's "dream" of appearing in next year's World Cup final at the 'home of cricket'.

The reigning world champions have been at Lord's this week ahead of a one-day international series against England.

The five-match contest, which gets underway across London at The Oval on June 13, will mark the first time Australia have been in international action since March's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The fall-out from one of the most humiliating episodes in Australian cricket history led to year-long bans for former captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner, as well as a nine-month suspension for batsman Cameron Bancroft, who applied sandpaper to the ball during the third Test in Cape Town in a flagrant breach of cricket's rulebook.

Darren Lehmann subsequently resigned as team coach, with Justin Langer succeeding his fellow former Australia batsman.

It was at Lord's where the now 33-year-old Paine made his Test debut in a 'neutral' match against Pakistan in 2010.

"I haven't been here for about eight or nine years but one of the first things we (the squad) did was a slow lap together and let it all sink in, the history and tradition," Paine told reporters at Lord's on Wednesday.

"We also talked about the World Cup final here in 12 months' time as a dream for our guys to work to," the wicket-keeper explained.

- 'Best place on earth' - =========================

Langer, who knows the ground better than most Australians, having also played for Lord's-based county side Middlesex, added: "This is the best place on earth. Literally.

"Mate, what a place. Lord's is the best place on earth. What about lunch (here)?" But Australia, who won the 1999 World Cup final at Lord's, may need to improve their ODI form if they are to reach next year's showpiece match and be crowned champions for a record-extending sixth time.

England, who beat Australia 4-1 in an ODI series 'Down Under' earlier this year, are currently top of the 50-over rankings, with Langer's side fifth.

As well as Smith and Warner, Australia will also be without injured first-choice fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummings and Josh Hazlewood for the upcoming series.

They will look to the likes of Travis Head and D'Arcy Short to fill the run-gap, while pacemen Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson and Billy Stanlake stake their claims. - 'Fill the void' - ===================

"How do you replace David Warner's and Steve Smith's runs and experience?," asked Langer.

"But the reality is that's where we're at. If we're going to come and win the World Cup here next year we'll need unbelievable depth in Australian cricket." Paine added: "We can win this series. It's an opportunity for other guys to come in and fill the void.

"Not having our big three bowlers here is an opportunity for guys who are probably a bit better than people around the world realise." Meanwhile Paine, who took over as captain in South Africa, said Australia were prepared for taunts from English crowds following the ball-tampering scandal.

"We expect that when we come to England all the time," he said ahead of Thursday's tour-opener against a Sussex side coached by former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie.

"We cop a little bit of ribbing and this time we come with a bit more of a reason for them to do it," Paine added.

"We're looking forward to it, to be honest." But the Tasmanian stressed: "We won't be overly nice. We've still got to have that hard edge. We're here to win." And Langer was confident the team could put the events of Cape Town behind them.

"South Africa was a really hard time for Australian cricket, individually and collectively," he said.

"One of our values is being number one learners. As long as we learn from what happened and move forward, that's all we can do.

"There's no-one in this room who hasn't made a mistake in their life.

"The boys made a mistake and as long as we get better for it we'll be OK," Langer insisted

World Cup 2018: England's 5 most memorable World Cup moments
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
4 of the best World Cup songs
RELATED STORY
Top 5 surprise teams at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo and the most fantastic hairdos seen at a World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Past World Cup Moments That Video Technology Would Have...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 World Cup Goals That Went Under The Radar
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT NIG CZE
0 - 1
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
10 Jun FRA UNI 12:30 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us