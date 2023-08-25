Lorient vs LOSC Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2023

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Lorient and LOSC Lille square off at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir on Sunday (August 27).

The hosts were involved in a share of the spoils for the second straight game, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lorient on Sunday. Before that, Regis Le Bris’ side kicked off the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign with a goalless draw against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on August 12.

Lorient are winless in three games across competitions after wrapping up pre-season schedule with a 2-0 loss against Bournemouth on August 5.

Meanwhile, Lille have one foot in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage following a 2-1 win over Rijeka in the first leg of the playoffs on Thursday. Paulo Fonseca’s men now turn their attention to the Ligue 1, where they kicked off the campaign with a 1-1 draw with OGC Nice on August 11, nine days before a 2-0 win over Nantes.

Lille have gone seven competitive games without defeat, winning four times since losing to Stade de Reims on May 6.

Lorient vs LOSC Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille boasts a superior record in the fixture, having won 16 of the last 33 meetings.

Lorient have picked up 10 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared seven times.

Fonseca’s men are unbeaten in six Ligue 1 games, winning thrice since losing to Stade de Reims in May.

Lorient have managed just one win in six league games, losing twice, since May.

Lille are winless in six league gmes, losing twice, since a 2-0 win at Toulouse on March 18.

Lorient vs LOSC Lille Prediction

Considering recent meetings between the two sides, expect another thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. Lorient have shown their class at the defensive end and should hold out for a share of the spoils in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Lorient 2-2 Lille

Lorient vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five clashes.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last six meetings.)