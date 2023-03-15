Los Angeles FC vs Alajuelense Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2023 

Los Angeles FC welcome Alajuelense to the Banc of California Stadium for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday (March 15).

The hosts hold a healthy three-goal advantage, having claimed a 3-0 win in the first leg in Costa Rica last week. All three goals came after the break, with Denis Bouanga starring with a hat-trick.

The 28-year-old followed up his continental heroics with domestic brilliance. Bouanga netted a brace as LAFC claimed a comfortable 4-0 home win over the New England Revolution in the MLS.

Alajuense, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-0 defeat at home against AD Santos. Starling Matarrita and Carlos Rivera scored in either half to guide the visitors to victory.

The winner of Wednesday's tie will face either Vancouver Whitecaps or Real Espana in the quarterfinals.

Los Angeles FC vs Alajuelense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg last week was the first meeting between the two sides, with LAFC claiming a 3-0 win.

LAFC are on a six-game winning run across competitions since their MLS Cup triumph last year.

Seven of Alajuelense's last ten games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

LAFC have scored at least thrice in all three competitive games they have played this season.

Alajuelense have lost their last two games across competitions, having lost just one of the previous 11.

Alajuelense have kept just one clean sheet in their last five away outings.

Los Angeles FC vs Alajuelense Prediction

LAFC have a healthy advantage in the tie but are unlikely to sit back to protect their lead. Steve Cherundolo's have started the new season emphatically and are undoubtedly one of the favourites to go all the way in the competition.

Alajuelense, meanwhile, were underwhelming in the first leg. Their lethargic display in front of their fans has left them with a mountain to climb in California. The Costa Ricans need to score at least three goals, while also curtailing their hosts' attack, which will be easier said than done. LAFC should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-1 Alajuelense

Los Angeles FC vs Alajuelense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Los Angeles to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Tip 5 - LAFC to score in both halves

Poll : 0 votes