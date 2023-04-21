Los Angeles Galaxy vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023

Los Angeles Galaxy welcome Austin to Dignity Health Sports Park in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday (April 22).

The hosts fell to a 3-2 defeat against rivals Los Angeles in their previous outing, which was their first defeat at home to the reigning champions. LA are winless in seven games in the MLS and are 13th in the Western Conference with three points.

Austin, meanwhile, are winless in four outings and were held to a goalless draw by Vancouver Whitecaps last time around. They're tenth in the Western Conference with eight points.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off four times in the MLS since 2021, with LA leading 3-1.

LA have a 100% record at home against the visitors, winning twice, with an aggregate score of 6-1.

Three of their four meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Both teams have failed to score in three of their seven MLS games this season.

With three points from seven games, LA have made their poorest start to an MLS campaign. They earned just three points at this stage of the competition in 1997.

LA have suffered defeats in their last two home games, while Austin have lost their last two away outings.

Austin have outscored LA 6-5 in seven games and also have a better defensive record, conceding two goals fewer than LA(12).

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Austin Prediction

Both teams have endured a poor start to their league campaigns. LA have the second-worst attacking record in the Western Conference, but four of their five goals have come at home.

Austin, meanwhile, have failed to score in their last two away games and have suffered defeats in their last two trips to LA. Interestingly, LA have conceded eight goals in their last three games.

Both teams have struggled in recent games and with nothing much to separate them at the moment, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: LA 1-1 Austin

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jon Gallagher to score or assist any time - Yes

