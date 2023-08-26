Los Angeles Galaxy vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Los Angeles Galaxy host Chicago Fire at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday (August 26) in the MLS, looking to bounce back from their last defeat.

With just five wins and 22 points from 22 games, LA Galaxy are second from bottom in the Western Conference standings. Their form, however, improved lately, going seven games unbeaten, but Vancouver Whitecaps ended that run just before the Leagues Cup with a 3-2 win.

The Galaxy lost both their group games to make an early exit from the cup. They lost 1-0 to Mexican side Leon before losing 2-1 to Vancouver, who returned to haunt them.

Meanwhile, Chicago have won, lost and drawn eight times apiece in 24 games in the MLS this season. With 32 points, the Men in Red are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Frank Klopas' side went out in the Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup, losing 1-0 to Club America. In their first MLS game since then, they lost 3-1 to Orlando City.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 clashes between the two sides, with LA winning 24 and losing 19.

Chicago last beat LA in August 2010; since then, LA have gone 12 games unbeaten against them.

Chicago are unbeaten in three games across competitions.

LA have lost their last three games across competitions, two of them against Vancouver Whitecaps: 4-2 in the MLS and 2-1 in the Leagues Cup.

Chicago have won five of their last seven games in the MLS, losing twice, including their most recent outing.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Chicago Fire Prediction

LA haven't lost to Chicago in 13 years, which will give them confidence ahead of the tie despite their poor recent run of form. However, Chicago haven't really covered themselves in glory either and could be set for another loss against their bogey side.

Prediction: LA 2-1 Chicago

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: LA

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes