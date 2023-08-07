Los Angeles vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023

Los Angeles FC face off against Real Salt Lake at the BMO Stadium in the Leagues Cup on Tuesday (August 8).

Los Angeles have played only one game in the competition. They earned a bye to the Round of 32, being the MLS Cup 2022 winners, like Mexican champions, Pachuca, who have been eliminated. Los Angeles thrashed Liga MX side Juarez 7-1 to set up a date with familiar foes, Real Salt Lake, in the Round of 16.

The Falcons took their revenge when the two sides met in May, winning 3-0, following a 2-0 setback in their previous clash. With the scores visibly settled, both side will look to take the win, but Los Angeles seem to be in a better shape.

Salt Lake, meanwhile, had a dream start to their group campaign, crushing Seattle Sounders 3-0. However, they fell to Monterrey 3-0 in their next game to finish second in West 2 with three points. Salt Lake subsequently beat Leon in the Round of 32 to book their place at this stage.

Claret and Cobalt and Los Angeles are neck to neck in the Eastern Conference of the Major Soccer League. They boast 37 points apiece and sit eighth and sixth respectively in the overall standings. Los Angeles’ 7-1 opening Leagues Cup win was impressive, but they have to show that they really mean business.

Los Angeles vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles have won four times and lost once in their last five clashes with Salt Lake.

LA have scored 14 goals and conceded three in their last five games against Salt Lake.

Los Angeles have scored 13 goals and conceded four in their last five outings.

Salt Lake have suffered one defeat in their last ten games.

Los Angeles have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Salt Lake have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Los Angeles: W-D-W-D-L; Salt Lake: W-L-W-W-D

Los Angeles vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Los Angeles talisman Denis Bouanga will be keen on catching up with the tournament’s top scorers Lionel Messi (seven goals) and Hlongwane (six). Bouanga scored a hat-trick in their first game.

Salt Lake, meanwhile, will take inspiration from their Challenge Cup 2-0 win over Los Angeles in January. Los Angeles, though, come in as the favourites, based on form.

Prediction: Los Angeles 3-1 Salt Lake

Los Angeles vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Los Angeles

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Real Salt Lake to score - Yes