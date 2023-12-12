LOSC Lille vs Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023

LOSC Lille and Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag go head-to-head at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Group A of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (December 14).

While Magne Hoseth’s men have nothing to play for and will look to bow out of the tournament with their heads high, the French outfit need all three points to secure top spot in the group.

Lille were denied a fourth win on the bounce on Sunday when they were held to a goalless draw by Clermont Foot in Ligue 1. However, Paulo Fonseca’s side have gone 13 games without defeat across competitions since a 2-1 loss to Stade Reims on September 26.

Lille now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign, claiming 11 points from five games to sit first in Group A with a one-point lead over second-placed Slovan Bratislava.

Meanwhile, Klaksvikar's dreams of reaching the Conference League knockouts came to an end last time out when they fell to a 2-1 loss to Slovan Bratislava.

Hoseth’s men have lost their last three games across competitions since a 3-0 win over Olimpija Ljubljana on October 26. Klaksvikar have picked up one win and one draw in five Conference League games to collect four points and sit third in Group A, just one point above rock-bottom Olimpija.

LOSC Lille vs Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides following a goalless draw in October.

Lille are unbeaten in 13 games across competitions, winning seven since a 2-1 loss against Reims in September.

Klaksvikar have lost their last three games across competitions, conceding six goals and scoring twice since beating Olimpija in October.

Lille have won all but one of their last five home games, with a 1-1 draw against Toulouse on November 12 being the exception.

LOSC Lille vs Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag Prediction

Lille will be licking their lips as they welcome the challenge of a floundering Klaksvikar side who have lost their last three games. Given the gulf in quality between the two teams, expect the French outfit to come away with all three points at home.

Prediction: LOSC 2-0 Klaksvikar

LOSC Lille vs Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: First to score - Lille (The Ligue 1 side have opened the scoring in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in nine of Lille’s last 10 games.)