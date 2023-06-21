“Lots of love saved to give dad” – Georgina Rodriguez shares adorable clip of Cristiano Ronaldo and kids

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently shared an adorable Instagram clip of her kids showing their love for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are co-parents to five kids, Ronaldo Jr., Mateo, Eva Maria, Alana Martina, and baby Bella Esmerelda. On her recent social media post, Rodriguez wrote:

"Lots of love saved to give dad."

The 38-year-old was recently on international duty. He netted in their last match against Iceland. Cristiano Ronaldo also made his 200th international appearance against the Nordic side.

Roberto Martinez's team managed to get a narrow 1-0 win, with Ronaldo scoring the late winner. The 2016 European champions have won all of their four UEFA Euro qualifiers so far, with Ronaldo netting five times in those four matches.

After concluding his duties with the national team, Ronaldo is back to spend family time with Georgina Rodriguez and the kids.

"We must know how to enjoy it": Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez revealed advice for his kids

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez once revealed his advice for his kids. The model's life has changed since becoming Ronaldo's partner. Fame and wealth are in abundance for Rodriguez. However, she started from humble beginnings.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. Despite their abundant wealth, Rodriguez said that she doesn't want her kids to always have a materialistic mindset. Speaking about what she will instil in her kids' minds, Rodriguez said on the second season of her Netflix show, 'I am Georgina' (transcribed from the show):

“I want to instill in my kids the same thing my mom instilled in me. Being in the countryside, where they can find peace. I want them to connect, it’s good for them to touch the dirt, to touch the trees, to not always be stuck among buildings, trips, cars, planes. Anyone can have that luxury. It’s nature and it needs to be looked after. We must know how to enjoy it."

Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez come from humble beginnings. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has reached the top through his arduous work over the years. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the family wants to instil humility in their kids.

