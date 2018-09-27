Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs talks

Joachim Low with Mesut Ozil in Germany training.

Germany head coach Joachim Low is disappointed and confused by Mesut Ozil's apparent disinterest in holding face-to-face talks.

Low visited Arsenal's training ground during a trip to London this week, reportedly to meet with the club's academy manager, former Germany defender Per Mertesacker.

He is believed to have also held discussions with Bernd Leno and Shkodran Mustafi but Ozil was not present at the time.

The playmaker retired from international football in July citing discrimination against his Turkish heritage from the German Football Association as a motivating factor.

Low has previously spoken of failed attempts to contact Ozil over the phone and the pair's relationship appears to remain at a low ebb.

"Mesut was not [at the training ground], so we have to accept that he does not want to talk to us at the moment. I do not know the reasons," Low said in quotes reported by German media.

"Personally, I am disappointed that if you have worked together for so long... I would have liked a personal conversation.

"Of course I would have taken the chance to speak with Mesut Ozil, [he is] still close to my heart."

The 2014 World Cup winner was speaking at UEFA's announcement of Germany as hosts of Euro 2024.

Low, who earlier this year extended his contract until 2022, welcomed the news as a boost for the nation's footballers.

"A tournament like this is extraordinary for a country and can be a huge motivation for young players," he said.

"It's a good step for the coming years. Everyone at the Association can now start planning."