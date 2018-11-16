×
Low praises 'beautiful goals' from Sane and Gnabry

16 Nov 2018, 05:05 IST
Germany's Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane

Germany coach Joachim Low hailed Leroy Sane's strike in a 3-0 friendly win over Russia as "beautiful" after the Manchester City winger scored his first international goal.

Sane's opener and his all-action performance made a mockery of Low's decision to exclude him from Germany's World Cup squad earlier in the year, while Niklas Sule and Serge Gnabry also scored on a much-needed night of positivity for Die Mannschaft.

Low said he was happy to see his players create goals from deep positions after Sane and Gnabry benefited from some impressive long passes from midfield before scoring.

"We had a good first period, we controlled the game well," Low told reporters after the match in Leipzig.

"In previous matches we were criticised for not playing from deep. Here we have been able to do it in a few situations.

"We have created a dynamic and built two beautiful goals in this way. In the second period, when we made a lot of changes, we lost some flow, it's normal. Our occupation of the field was not as good."

Low praised Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, who contributed to a dominant team performance on his full Germany debut and provided an assist for Gnabry to score the third goal.

The 19-year-old has netted three times in 11 Bundesliga appearances this season and previously came on as a late substitute in Germany's 2-1 friendly win over Peru in September.

"He impressed me today," said Low. "He is very secure on the ball and has good positioning going forward."

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov admitted his side had been taken by surprise after Germany's fast start to the game.

He said: "In the second half we saw that we could play well. In the first period we were not prepared at the rate imposed by Germany.

"They played more aggressively than us."

Firsts for Sane, Suele as Germany beats Russia in friendly
Ozil's Germany absence a 'pity', says Sane
I'm on the right side - Sane rules out Manchester United...
Top Players from Gameweek 11 in the English Premier...
5 epic dying-minute goals in World Cup history
Sane confirms birth of daughter
Coach Joachim Loew leaves Boateng out of Germany squad
Guardiola calls for response from Sane
Leroy Sane gives his verdict on the Messi-Ronaldo debate
7 defenders who have scored from direct free-kicks in the...
