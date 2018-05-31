Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Low to replace Zidane at Madrid? Bierhoff glad for Germany boss' new contract

Oliver Bierhoff is pleased Joachim Low signed a new contract prior to Zinedine Zidane leaving Real Madrid.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 19:01 IST
1.19K
JoachimLow - cropped
Germany head coach Joachim Low

With Zinedine Zidane leaving Real Madrid out of the blue on Thursday, Oliver Bierhoff expressed his delight that Joachim Low recently signed a new contract with Germany.

Just five days after leading Madrid to an unprecedented third Champions League title in succession with a 3-1 win over Liverpool, Zidane told a swiftly organised news conference he was standing down.

Speculation quickly turned to who will succeed him at the Santiago Bernabeu, with World Cup-winning Germany coach Low among those touted as potential replacements.

Germany team manager Bierhoff was consequently relieved Low put pen to paper on a new contract until 2022 just two weeks ago.

"Well, it is a little bit surprising, but when you watched him at the Champions League final, he was really relaxed and you had the feeling that he really wanted to enjoy everything," Bierhoff said of Zidane.

"When I saw his body language I was like, 'Is he thinking about something? Is he leaving the club?' It is incredibly hard for a club.

"I don't know what alternatives they have. I'm glad we just extended the contract of Jogi Low - that was very good. There are not so many managers who could be next in line for such a big club and, of course, he leaves behind a great legacy.

"But apart from that, Real will always have a chance to win the Champions League. They have a great squad and maybe this change is the next step for them. I am really curious to know who will be their next manager."

Real Madrid CF Football
3 managers who can replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Major Issues Zinedine Zidane Must Address...
RELATED STORY
5 replacements for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
That's a lie! Madrid boss Zidane slams Isco exit talk
RELATED STORY
Man United and Real Madrid favourite Beckham begs Zidane...
RELATED STORY
Madrid not favourites for Champions League final - Zidane
RELATED STORY
Low: Messi more complete than Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Destinations for Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Champions League Final: Which Formation Should Zidane Use...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
PP MOL CON
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
05 Jun ITA NET 12:15 AM
05 Jun MOR SLO 01:30 AM
05 Jun KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
05 Jun KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
05 Jun RUS TUR 09:30 PM
05 Jun RUS TUR 09:30 PM
05 Jun ROM FIN 11:00 PM
05 Jun LUX GEO 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018