Lozano goal causes artificial earthquake in Mexico

World champions Germany lost their opening game at Russia 2018, with Hirving Lozano's winner causing a small earthquake in Mexico.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 03:27 IST
166
Hirving Lozano
Mexico goalscorer Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano caused a small artificial earthquake when he scored a historic winning goal for Mexico against Germany in their first World Cup match at Russia 2018.

According to the Instituto de Investigaciones Geologicas and Atmosfericas' seismic monitoring network, a spike in activity was recorded after Lozano struck against the world champions.

"The #sismo detected in Mexico City originated artificially," the organisation posted on social media. 

"Possibly by massive jumps during the goal by Mexico in the World Cup."

Lozano's goal proved the difference in a 1-0 win in Moscow that put Mexico in control of Group F, with Sweden and South Korea in action on Monday.

The PSV winger scored his eighth international goal and was in no doubt about the importance of his impact against Germany.

"It's great to start on the right foot, against the reigning world champions," 22-year-old Lozano said.

"It's a great result and shows our hard work.

"It's the best goal I've scored in my entire life.

"We all dream of playing in a World Cup - and to start in such a positive and important way - I think it's my best goal so far.

"It's not about me, it was a collective effort. We played without fear and my team-mates were incredible."

