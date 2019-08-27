Lozano's first choice was always Napoli

Hirving Lozano presented with the No.11 jersey at Napoli

Hirving Lozano insists joining Napoli was his priority ever since hearing of their interest.

The Mexico star enjoyed two stellar campaigns with PSV in the Eredivisie, scoring 34 goals and setting up another 16, form that persuaded Napoli to part with a reported €40million to sign him.

Napoli completed the deal for Lozano on Friday, with the 24-year-old said to have signed a five-year contract after becoming the club's record buy.

The rapid winger had been chased by the Serie A Side for much of the transfer window, with president Aurelio De Laurentiis making no secret of his desire to sign the talent.

And Lozano - nicknamed 'Chucky' after the horror film doll as a kid for his habit of hiding under team-mates' beds and scaring them - says there was no doubt in his mind about which club was the one for him.

"Many things have happened, but since Napoli were interested, they were my first choice," he told reporters on Tuesday at his official presentation. "Fortunately, thanks to God, things went well and now I only think about working.

"I've seen so many Serie A games, great players have passed through here. My priority is to be 100 per cent for the team. Napoli is a great team and we hope to do great things.

@HirvingLozano70: "I've chosen the No.11 shirt because I like the number and it's always brought me good luck."

"There are many reasons that pushed me here, including the coach [Carlo Ancelotti], then the team, the city, the champions who play with us, the fans who are very close to the team.

"I visited the city already. It's very beautiful, it enchanted me, and the fans are fantastic. Juventus is a great team, but our goal is to win [the title].

"I'm very happy to have arrived in this club led by an experienced coach like Ancelotti. I'm in a team that wants to win, I want to win and I will give my best for a team that has done very well in the last few years.

"The game here is very different, it's better, faster, harder [than the Eredivisie]. Obviously, you have to work and the coach's advice will be important, I'm here to improve."

Lozano is widely regarded as one of the most talented Mexican players to emerge since Hugo Sanchez, a leading light for Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and his country in the 1970, 80s and 90s.

Pachuca youth product Lozano will be the first Mexican to play for Napoli, though he is not getting carried away by comparisons to Sanchez.

"He was an idol for Mexicans, very strong," he said. "I hope I can be like him or better, but I have to work hard and persist to be able to think of achieving results like his. I feel very happy to be Napoli's first Mexican."

Lozano will wear the number 11 jersey at Stadio San Paolo.