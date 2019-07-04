×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lucas Ocampos joins Sevilla revolution

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    04 Jul 2019, 04:06 IST
lucas ocampos - cropped
Lucas Ocampos, who has joined Sevilla

Sevilla have made Lucas Ocampos their seventh permanent arrival of the close season, the winger joining for a reported €15million fee from Marseille.

Ocampos signed for Marseille in 2015 and, after a difficult first few years – including loans to Genoa and AC Milan – he settled to become a key player.

Offering a mix of craft, work-rate and pace, the 24-year-old was one of few Marseille players to come away from the 2018-19 campaign with his reputation intact and he has signed a five-year contract at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

He joins Sevilla in a state of flux, with Luuk de Jong, Joan Jordan, Diego Carlos, Munas Dabbur and Jules Kounde all recent arrivals, while Maximilian Wober's loan from Ajax became permanent.

Sevilla have also been busy arranging departures: Gabriel Mercado, Pablo Sarabia, Quincy Promes and Luis Muriel have all moved on, while Simon Kjaer, Aleix Vidal, Roque Mesa, Joris Gnagnon, Ibrahim Amadou, Guilherme Arana and Wissam Ben Yedder have been heavily linked with the exit.

Advertisement
Netherlands striker De Jong joins Sevilla
RELATED STORY
Sevilla sign Nantes defender Diego Carlos
RELATED STORY
Jean Lucas signs for Lyon amid Ndombele exit talk
RELATED STORY
Sevilla make sixth signing as Kounde arrives from Bordeaux
RELATED STORY
Chelsea FC: Italian Architecture of the Blue Revolution
RELATED STORY
Sevilla beat West Ham to signing of Joan Jordan from Eibar
RELATED STORY
Liverpool duo wary of Lucas Moura ahead of Madrid showdown
RELATED STORY
VAR: Five ways to improve football's video-assisted revolution
RELATED STORY
Most expensive defenders ever: Ranking the top 10 - Lucas Hernandez enters
RELATED STORY
Lyon replace Tottenham recruit Ndombele with Lille's Mendes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us