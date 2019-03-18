×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Luckily I didn't see it or I would've thrown myself in too – Gattuso fumes at Kessie-Biglia row

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    18 Mar 2019, 05:50 IST
gattuso-cropped
AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was fuming with the bench row between Franck Kessie and Lucas Biglia during Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Inter, warning them he would have got involved too had he seen the incident initially.

Lautaro Martinez's penalty ultimately proved decisive as Inter crept above Milan and moved up to third in the table, but Gattuso was angrier about something else entirely after the match.

Kessie had been withdrawn after 69 minutes and looked visibly irritated as he was replaced by Andrea Conti.

When Kessie headed back to the bench, Biglia appeared to say something to him and he reacted aggressively, requiring several team-mates to physically restrain him.

Both apologised to the media after the derby clash, but Gattuso remained unimpressed in his post-match news conference.

"It can be that a player makes a mistake," Gattuso told reporters. "In the next few days I'll talk to those involved, now I don't want to say anything.

"I cannot accept that, even if you are angry. We are not in pre-school.

"Luckily, I didn't see it, because if I had seen the incident I would have made a fool of myself and I would have thrown myself into the fray too."

Defeat to Inter ended Milan's five-match winning streak in Serie A.

Omnisport
NEWS
I can't compare myself with him - Alisson praises 'reference' Neuer
RELATED STORY
I accept his decision - Gattuso axes Chelsea-bound Higuain
RELATED STORY
Icardi should respect his team-mates, says AC Milan boss Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Gattuso not focused on Milan sack talk
RELATED STORY
AC Milan v Inter: Gattuso leads swift shift in rivals' fortunes
RELATED STORY
Gattuso keen on permanent switch for Bakayoko
RELATED STORY
Gattuso: Higuain has not asked to leave
RELATED STORY
'I didn't see any panic' - Liverpool composure impresses Klopp
RELATED STORY
Gattuso 'not building anything' at AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Gattuso: Milan team not helping struggling Higuain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us