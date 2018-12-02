×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Lucky 13 – Favre sets new Borussia Dortmund record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    02 Dec 2018, 00:54 IST
Favre - cropped
Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre has gone unbeaten in his first 13 games

Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday saw Lucien Favre become the first BVB coach to go unbeaten in their first 13 Bundesliga games in charge.

Dortmund overcame a stubborn Freiburg at Signal Iduna Park thanks to goals from Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer, moving them – temporarily at least – seven points clear at the top.

And as well as extending their cushion at the top, the win also sets a new record for former Nice boss Favre, who has excelled since taking charge in May.

Favre's sole defeat as Dortmund coach has come in the Champions League, with his side having lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid on November 6.

Reus' penalty five minutes before half-time set Dortmund on their way, although Jerome Gondorf went close to an immediate response with a strike against the crossbar.

Yoric Ravet had a penalty appeal turned down as Freiburg pressed for an equaliser, but Alcacer's 10th Bundesliga goal of the season wrapped up the points in stoppage time, and although Dortmund were not at their best, Favre was delighted with his side's patient approach.

"We played against a very compact and organised team," Favre told Dortmund's official website. 

"It was very hard for us to find the gaps. Luckily we have the patience. We did pretty well. 

"I think our victory is deserved. Freiburg are a strong opponent. One must not forget that they have won a point at Bayern Munich and won 3-1 against Borussia Monchengladbach."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Three reasons why Borussia Dortmund are unstoppable this...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Borussia Dortmund want another England wonderkid
RELATED STORY
Favre wants tactical improvement from Dortmund in...
RELATED STORY
Der Klassiker: 3 takeaways from Borussia Dortmund vs...
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Match preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: How Dortmund could...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga title race still alive – Favre
RELATED STORY
Gotze facing fight for first-team football at Borussia...
RELATED STORY
5 Borussia Dortmund Players to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
Sancho rise 'something special', says Favre
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us