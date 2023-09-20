Ludogorets Razgrad vs Spartak Trnava Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21, 2023 

Ludogorets Razgrad host Spartak Trnava at the Ludogorets Arena on Thursday (September 21) in their UEFA Europa Conference League opener.

Having qualified for the Europa League in the last six years, Ludogorets saw their ambitions of making a seventh consecutive straight appearance dashed by Ajax in the playoffs.

The Dutch giants crushed Ludogorets 4-1 in Bulgaria in the first leg, rendering the Eagles' 1-0 win in Amsterdam in the second leg inadequate to overturn the deficit. However, it didn't end their European campaign altogether, as Ludogrets dropped into the group stage of the Conference League, making their seventh consecutive appearance at a major tournament.

On the league front, Ivaylo Petev's side have won four of their opening seven games of the Bulgarian First League this season but drew their most recent top-flight fixture. Ludogorets needed a 99th-minute equaliser from Jakub Piotrowski to hold Botev Plovdiv to a 2-2 draw and earn a point.

Meanwhile, Spartak are making their first appearance in a major European competition since 2018-19 season, when the Slovakian side reached the Europa League group stage.

Since then, the White Angels have endured a series of heartbreaks in European qualifiers but successfully navigated through the same this season.

Michal Gasparík's side are coming off consecutive wins, beating Surany 8-0 in the Slovak Cup second round before overcoming Michalovce 4-3 in the Slovak Super Liga.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Spartak Trnava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ludogorets and Spartak are meeting for the first time.

Ludogorets have played Slovakian team once, against Slovan Bratislava in the second qualifying round of the 2013-14 season, losing 2-1 in Slovakia before a 3-0 win in Bulgaria.

Spartak have won their last two games, scoring 12 goals and conceding thrice,

Spartak are looking to win consecutive away games in Europe for the first time in nine years.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Spartak Trnava Prediction

Ludogorets are a different beast at home and will enter the tie with confidence, but Spartak are coming off some big wins, too, and could hold them to a draw.

Prediction: Ludogorets 2-2 Spartak

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Spartak Trnava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes