Ludogorets vs Olimpija Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26, 2023

Ludogorets entertain Olimpija at Huvepharma Arena in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round first leg on Wednesday (July 26).

The hosts kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 setback against Balkani of Kosovo in the first qualifying round. However, Ludogorets reacted strongly at home in the second leg, overturning the deficit in a 4-2 win. They made the third qualifying round last season.

The Eagles clinched the Bulgarian top flight title last season to qualify for the Champions League for the 12th time. Their best record is a group stage berth in 2014-15 and 2016-17. Ludogorets, who have played 62 games in the Champions League, will look to go further if they reach the group stage.

Olimpija, meanwhile, earned qualification to this stage on a high note. They beat Latvian side Valmiera home and away (4-2) in the first qualifying round. They won the Slovenian PrvaLiga last season to qualify for their third UEFA Champions League campaign. Olimpija are yet to progress beyond the second qualifying round, though.

Zmaji enter the clash off a 2-1 defeat at Koper in their season opener on Saturday. However, that result can’t be used to gauge their current form, as they won their five previous games, scoring 13 goals against five conceded. However, their away record is not so glittering, with three losses in five games.

Ludogorets vs Olimpija Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ludogorets have scored 12 goals and conceded five in their last five games.

The hosts have won their last five games across competitions.

Ludogorets have scored 15 goals in their last five games and conceded two.

Olimpija have won twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Ludogorets have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Olimpija have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Ludogorets: W-W-L-L-W; Olimpija: L-W-W-W-W

Ludogorets vs Olimpija Prediction

Following the departure of Igor Thiago, who led Ludogorets with 15 goals last season, Kiril Despodov and Matías Tissera are set to step in the spotlight. They scored 14 and 12 goals respectively.

Meanwhile, Olimpija’s second top scorer Svit Seslr (nine goals) stayed put despite reports of his exit while top scorer Mario Kvesic (15 goals) joined fellow Slovenina side Celje.

Ludogorets come in as the favourites based on their better form and home advantage.

Prediction: Ludogorets 3-1 Olimpija

Ludogorets vs Olimpija Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Ludogorets

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Ludogorets to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Olimpija to score - Yes