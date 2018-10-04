×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Luis Enrique backs Rodri to be better than Busquets

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    04 Oct 2018, 18:55 IST
Rodri - cropped
Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri could develop into a better player than Barcelona and Spain mainstay Sergio Busquets, according to Luis Enrique.

Rodri, 22, has retained his place in the Spain squad for the upcoming friendly with Wales and Nations League match against England.

The former Villarreal player returned this season for a second spell at Atleti and has started six matches in all competitions, including last weekend's derby draw at Real Madrid.

His playing style shares a likeness with Barca anchor Busquets and Luis Enrique believes the comparisons are apt.

"I have already spoken about their similarities," he told a news conference.

"It's not good to give too much praise and he is very young, but Rodri comes across as very professional and prepared mentally.

"He can reach Busquets' level and maybe surpass it. Who knows what limits he has?"

Rodri's club team-mate Diego Costa will not be joining him during the international window after a thigh problem forced him to join Dani Carvajal (calf) and Isco (appendicitis) on the sideline.

Sergio Ramos has been included despite being rested from the Madrid's loss to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, a decision Luis Enrique welcomed.

"It's wonderful what [Julen] Lopetegui said and did because it's a long season," he said.

"We have to give them rest. I'm worried about the players and the calendar, but that's something we cannot change.

"We have to accept it and try to control it with the loads of games that are played."

Omnisport
NEWS
New Spain boss Luis Enrique announces his first squad
RELATED STORY
5 young attackers that might shine for Spain under Luis...
RELATED STORY
4 players that will play key roles under Luis Enrique in...
RELATED STORY
Spain depleted for UEFA Nations League game against England
RELATED STORY
Spain's Real Madrid reliance means nothing to Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Best FC Barcelona Formation
RELATED STORY
Spain still pass masters as Luis Enrique starts in style
RELATED STORY
Spain appoints Luis Enrique as coach
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique the right choice for Spain, says Salgado
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique: Sergio Ramos is a chosen one
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us