Luis Enrique decision changes nothing - PSG boss Emery calm for Barcelona return

by Opta News 03 Mar 2017, 21:50 IST

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery

Unai Emery does not think Luis Enrique's announcement that he will stand down as Barcelona head coach will have a significant impact on the second leg of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 tie against the Catalan giants.

A rampant PSG stormed to a 4-0 victory over LaLiga's champions in last month's first leg at Parc des Princes, with the fallout from that defeat bringing considerable scrutiny upon the Barcelona boss.

Luis Enrique confirmed after Wednesday's 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon at Camp Nou that he will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of the season but PSG coach Emery is relaxed over any impact the news might have in next Wednesday's return game.

"No, I think it does not change the idea of the game or the game," he said at a news conference to preview Saturday's Ligue 1 match with struggling Nancy. "I respect his decision."

Emery will be without Thiago Motta for Saturday's match at Parc des Princes, while fellow midfielder Adrien Rabiot is doubtful due to a bout of bronchitis.

"Thiago will continue to work with the physiotherapist," he said. "He is progressing but it seems difficult for him to play.

"It is a small wound but it needs time to heal. I think that next week it will be good but I wait for him to resume training. Maybe that will be Sunday or Monday."

Argentinian youngster Giovani Lo Celso is still yet to make his PSG debut since arriving in January from Rosario but Emery urged patience as he continues to adapt to his new surroundings, insisting comparisons with fellow new recruit Goncalo Guedes are unfair in light of the 20-year-old Portugal international having plied his trade for Benfica.

"He works very well," he said. "He needs patience, he is ready for when the team will need his help," he said.

"He comes from another championship, from a different culture. Adaptation is different, especially at the December deadline.

"The difference with Guedes is that Goncalo comes from a European team that played in the Champions League. He is more adapted and ready to perform.

"I talked to him and told him it was a difficult time. But he's doing well, he's progressing well and it's important for me he works with humility and patience."