×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Luis Enrique defends Morata after Norway misses

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    24 Mar 2019, 05:20 IST
Alvaro Morata
Spain striker Alvaro Morata in action against Norway

Luis Enrique dismissed suggestions Alvaro Morata is low on confidence after the Spain striker drew a blank in a 2-1 home win against Norway.

Spain got their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign up and running with a victory secured thanks to Sergio Ramos scoring a penalty won by Morata.

But the Atletico Madrid striker, who is on loan from Chelsea, failed to score despite having six shots - more than any other player at Mestalla on Saturday.

A Dani Ceballos cross provided Morata with his best opportunity to score his first international goal since November 2017 but the striker headed off target.

Luis Enrique, though, feels Morata is turning his career around after leaving Stamford Bridge to return to the Spanish capital on loan.

"I see him much better than when he was at Chelsea," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

"He has been always great with us but now he is more decisive, keeping the ball at the end of this match for example.

"He did that with confidence. He had many chances and he was where he had to be. He wasn't lucky enough but he had a great match, his best match with us so far.

"It was a complete match where we created many clear chances. We dominated Norway, who tried to attack us from set-pieces.

Advertisement

"We knew the match was going to be like this but I am really happy for team's performance in every way.

"I would like to have scored 50 per cent of our chances and we would have talked about a great result but this is football. We can improve that giving confidence to the players."

Jesus Navas and Dani Parejo were among the players to shine for Spain, who continue their qualifying campaign against Malta on Tuesday.

"He has been very good, he has lost a couple of balls at the beginning," Luis Enrique said of Parejo, the Valencia midfielder playing on his home ground. 

"But he is an ice-cold player, he is not affected by the accuracy, he is intelligent, very happy that he is with us."

Of Sevilla veteran Navas, who impressed from right-back, Luis Enrique added: "It's key to have players in a squad that overflow, and Navas has been at a spectacular level.

"He has not made a mistake, he has defended and attacked well, he has focused well."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ramos: Luis Enrique has a wonderful philosophy
RELATED STORY
Spain edges Norway 2-1 in first Euro 2020 qualifier
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique not looking to experiment in Spain's new era
RELATED STORY
Spanish coach Enrique makes one change in squad
RELATED STORY
Norway difficult team in Euro qualifiers: Jordi Alba
RELATED STORY
Isco out of revamped Spain squad for Euro 2020 qualifying
RELATED STORY
Euro Cup 2020 Qualification: Spain squad list and predicted lineup
RELATED STORY
Morata defends Simeone from criticism
RELATED STORY
5 facts you probably did not know about Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique casts doubt over Isco's Spain place
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us