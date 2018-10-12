×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Luis Enrique keeps media guessing over selection plans for Spain-England

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    12 Oct 2018, 03:31 IST
Luis Enrique
Spain coach Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique says the media will not be able to guess his Spain team to face England in the Nations League.

Spain have maximum points after two matches in League A Group 4, with the Three Lions visiting Seville on Monday.

Paco Alcacer scored twice on his first international appearance since 2016 as Spain warmed up for England by winning a friendly 4-1 away to Wales on Thursday.

Sergio Busquets, Marcos Alonso, Thiago Alcantara and Marco Asensio were among the unused players in Cardiff, prompting speculation they may be involved against Gareth Southgate's men.

Luis Enrique, though, was unwilling to offer any clues as to the team he may select at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

"Yes, those who haven't played can give some clues," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

"But as you are very bad you are not going to guess more than four or five.

"You have to take into account that we have an official game in three days."

Wins in all three of his games in charge of Spain have given the former Barcelona coach a flying start to his time leading La Roja.

"I didn't imagine it like this," Luis Enrique said. "I said amazing things about the first call-up and I don't think that's going to change. It's an exemplary group.

"Every time, it's going to make the list even harder, and I love that. Right now, there is a larger group who can be in the national team, and those of today were at a high level."

Alcacer has hit nine goals in five appearances for club and country having hit top form in a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

The striker pressed his claims to face England with a first-half brace against Wales, thriving in a front three alongside Suso and Alvaro Morata.

"Confidence is something basic for every player, but especially for forwards," the Spain coach said. 

"I'm happy with the work of the three of them, although the one who is grabbing the attention is Paco.

"Our objective is to play from the first to the 95th minute in the same way. The fact we didn't give away possession shows what we're working on.

"The players found themselves comfortable with the ball, and I love that. I hope that carries on happening, regardless of the result."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ramos may remain for Spain but Luis Enrique promising...
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique excited by Spain challenge but won't change...
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique hopeful over Pique as he plots a Spanish...
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique backs Rodri to be better than Busquets
RELATED STORY
5 young attackers that might shine for Spain under Luis...
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique: Sergio Ramos is a chosen one
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique will keep Spain playing the same way
RELATED STORY
4 things Luis Enrique will look to do as Spain's new manager
RELATED STORY
Spain's Real Madrid reliance means nothing to Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Xavi, Benitez, Luis Enrique? Six contenders for the Spain...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow GRE HUN 12:15 AM Greece vs Hungary
Tomorrow EST FIN 12:15 AM Estonia vs Finland
Tomorrow BEL SWI 12:15 AM Belgium vs Switzerland
Tomorrow CRO ENG 12:15 AM Croatia vs England
Tomorrow NOR SLO 09:30 PM Norway vs Slovenia
African Cup of Nations
11 Oct CON LIB 08:00 PM Congo vs Liberia
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
Tomorrow MYA BOL 05:30 PM Myanmar vs Bolivia
Tomorrow UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow PHI OMA 09:00 PM Philippines vs Oman
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us