Luis Enrique keeps media guessing over selection plans for Spain-England

Spain coach Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique says the media will not be able to guess his Spain team to face England in the Nations League.

Spain have maximum points after two matches in League A Group 4, with the Three Lions visiting Seville on Monday.

Paco Alcacer scored twice on his first international appearance since 2016 as Spain warmed up for England by winning a friendly 4-1 away to Wales on Thursday.

Sergio Busquets, Marcos Alonso, Thiago Alcantara and Marco Asensio were among the unused players in Cardiff, prompting speculation they may be involved against Gareth Southgate's men.

Luis Enrique, though, was unwilling to offer any clues as to the team he may select at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

"Yes, those who haven't played can give some clues," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

"But as you are very bad you are not going to guess more than four or five.

"You have to take into account that we have an official game in three days."

2 - @paco93alcacer has scored his second brace for @SeFutbol against Wales. The last time he did it was in his last game when he scored for the Spain National Team (against Louxemburg in the European Championship Qualifiers in 2015). Hungry. pic.twitter.com/yweYW6fTaQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 11, 2018

Wins in all three of his games in charge of Spain have given the former Barcelona coach a flying start to his time leading La Roja.

"I didn't imagine it like this," Luis Enrique said. "I said amazing things about the first call-up and I don't think that's going to change. It's an exemplary group.

"Every time, it's going to make the list even harder, and I love that. Right now, there is a larger group who can be in the national team, and those of today were at a high level."

Feliz!!! Gran partido de todo el equipo!!! pic.twitter.com/ZxFk0QPIVP — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) October 11, 2018

Alcacer has hit nine goals in five appearances for club and country having hit top form in a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

The striker pressed his claims to face England with a first-half brace against Wales, thriving in a front three alongside Suso and Alvaro Morata.

"Confidence is something basic for every player, but especially for forwards," the Spain coach said.

"I'm happy with the work of the three of them, although the one who is grabbing the attention is Paco.

"Our objective is to play from the first to the 95th minute in the same way. The fact we didn't give away possession shows what we're working on.

"The players found themselves comfortable with the ball, and I love that. I hope that carries on happening, regardless of the result."