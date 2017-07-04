Luiz Gustavo swaps Wolfsburg for Marseille

After 10 years in the Bundesliga, Luiz Gustavo has opted for a fresh challenge by joining Ligue 1 side Marseille.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 14:05 IST

Luiz Gustavo

Marseille have completed the signing of Brazil international Luiz Gustavo from Wolfsburg.

The Ligue 1 club announced the transfer on their official website, but did not provide details on the length of contract or the fee paid to the Bundesliga side.

Luiz Gustavo first moved to Germany in 2007 where he spent four years at Hoffenheim - the first of which was on loan from Corinthians Alagoano - and impressed enough to earn a switch to Bayern Munich.

While in Munich, the defensive midfielder was part of the side that won a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble under Jupp Heynckes in the 2012-13 season.

However, with first-team football not always a guarantee at the Allianz Arena, Luiz Gustavo made the move to Wolfsburg where he won another Pokal medal in 2015.

Wolfsburg struggled in the top flight last term, though, and needed to win a relegation play-off to retain their Bundesliga status.

The 29-year-old has now opted for a fresh start in a new league with Marseille, who further add to their ranks following the arrival of Valere Germain from Monaco last month.