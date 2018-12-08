Lukaku halts huge Old Trafford goal drought

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku ended a run of almost 1,000 minutes without a competitive goal at Old Trafford by netting Manchester United's third against Fulham on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's men had already eased into a comfortable lead through goals from Ashley Young and Juan Mata before Lukaku sent them in at half-time 3-0 to the good.

The Belgium international was dropped for the 2-2 midweek draw against Arsenal despite scoring when the Red Devils were held by the same scoreline at Southampton last weekend.

That game was at St Mary's, however, meaning his finish from Mata's cross to further punish Premier League strugglers Fulham ended a drought of 997 minutes on home turf – dating back to March's 2-0 win over Swansea City.

997 - Romelu Lukaku has scored his first competitive goal for Man Utd at Old Trafford since March vs Swansea, ending a run of 997 minutes in all competitions without netting. Relief. #MUNFUL pic.twitter.com/pC1ADqMwBe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2018

Mata's assist was his 50th in the Premier League, hot on the heels of his 50th goal in England's top flight when he stylishly converted Marcus Rashford's cutback in the 28th minute.

The former Chelsea man is the third Spanish player to complete the feat, following Manchester City playmaker David Silva and Cesc Fabregas.

50 - Juan Mata is only the third Spanish player to both score 50+ goals and register 50+ assists in Premier League history after Cesc Fabregas and David Silva. Stalwarts. #MUNFUL pic.twitter.com/nBB17ARnS1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2018

