Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lukaku hints at Belgium retirement after Euro 2020

Omnisport
NEWS
News
424   //    16 Aug 2018, 22:10 IST
Romelu Lukaku - cropped
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed he plans to retire from international football after Euro 2020, despite the fact he will be just 27.

Lukaku is his nation's all-time top scorer having found the net 40 times in 75 games and was instrumental in Belgium reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

However, the 25-year-old has suggested he will not be part of the team in Qatar in four years as he is prepared to call time on his international career after the next European Championship.

"After the Euros, I think I'll stop," the Manchester United striker said in an interview with Business Insider.

"I'm 25, I'm like, I'm not even in my prime yet. So I still see [younger players] as competition right now because they try to take my spot and I don't want to give it up to them. So like another two years, and then they can have it."

Lukaku added he fears the next generation lack drive due to the finances given to youngsters today.

"Because with soccer now, at the minute, there's a lot of money involved at a young age," he said.

"Money that you can earn in the pros, you can earn it already at 12, 13. So it takes the hunger away from you."

Omnisport
NEWS
'F*** off, don't pick me' - Lukaku on playing for...
RELATED STORY
Lukaku sits out Belgium training
RELATED STORY
Lukaku: Belgium can punish Brazil's defence
RELATED STORY
What can we expect from the France vs Belgium match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why England should be upbeat...
RELATED STORY
Belgium's Lukaku welcomes Brazil challenge at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Still smarting from France loss, Belgium looks toward Euros
RELATED STORY
Lukaku breaks Belgium record against Tunisia
RELATED STORY
Lukaku on target again as Belgium demolishes Costa Rica 4-1
RELATED STORY
Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
Tomorrow CAE NIC 11:30 PM Caen vs Nice
Tomorrow DIJ NAN 11:30 PM Dijon vs Nantes
Tomorrow MON LIL 11:30 PM Monaco vs Lille
Tomorrow REN ANG 11:30 PM Rennes vs Angers SCO
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
Serie A 2018-19
Tomorrow CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
Tomorrow CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us