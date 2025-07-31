Luton Town vs Wimbledon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1st 2025

Luton Town will host Wimbledon at Kenilworth Road on Friday in the opening round of the 2025-26 EFL League One campaign. Both teams will be keen to get off to a good start by getting a positive result in the opening fixture of the new season.

Luton Town had an impressive pre-season campaign, winning four consecutive games before playing out a goalless draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their final friendly fixture last Saturday. The Hatters make a return to the third tier of English football this weekend for the first time since the 2018-19 season and will have the singular aim of gaining promotion after suffering back-to-back relegations over the past two seasons.

Wimbledon, on the other hand, had a busy but yet underwhelming pre-season campaign, with their two wins out of seven friendlies coming against amateur National League teams. The Dons gained promotion to League One after a three-year absence by defeating Walsall 1-0 in the final of last season's League Two playoffs. They will hope to have a successful season and at the very least, avoid relegation.

Luton Town vs Wimbledon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 12 previous occasions going into Friday’s game. Both teams are evenly matched across those games with both having won four each and drawn the remaining four.

This will mark the first meeting between the sides since the 2018-19 season.

The hosts have scored nine goals across the last five meetings between the sides but have conceded eight across those games.

Wimbledon have won only one of the last five editions of this fixture.

The visitors finished the last League Two season with by far the best defensive record in the division, conceding only 35 goals after 46 games.

Luton Town vs Wimbledon Prediction

Luton are favorites to get the win going into the weekend and should receive a considerable boost from their home advantage.

The Dons will be satisfied to get a draw against a side with more quality but will need to be at their best if they are to avoid defeat on opening weekend.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Wimbledon

Luton Town vs Wimbledon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the Dons' last eight competitive outings)

