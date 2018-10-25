Luuk de Jong salvages draw for PSV against 10-man Tottenham

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Captain Luuk de Jong scored a late equalizer Wednesday to salvage a 2-2 draw for PSV Eindhoven against 10-man Tottenham in the Champions League.

Tottenham had recovered from giving away a first-half goal and looked headed toward a 2-1 victory until goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was sent off in the 79th minute for fouling Hirving Lozano, who had earlier capitalized on a mistake by Toby Alderweireld to put PSV ahead.

Christian Eriksen, making his first start after a month out with an abdominal injury, was involved in the buildup for Lucas Moura's equalizer and set up Harry Kane for Spurs' second.

The shared points were the first for both teams in Group B following defeats to Inter Milan and Barcelona, who were playing each other later Wednesday.

After Kane put Spurs ahead, the visitors looked in control until referee Slavko Vincic showed Lloris a straight red for charging out of his penalty area and bringing down Lozano, who had broken through the Tottenham defense.

Substitute keeper Michel Vorm did well to save the resulting free kick with his first touch of the ball, but he stood no chance in the 87th minute when De Jong turned in the equalizer from close range.

Both sides badly needed a win after losing their first two matches and it was reflected in a fast, open match.

Mexico striker Lozano put PSV in front on the half hour — with a big assist from Alderweireld, who first lost the ball and then deflected Lozano's shot into the net. But, just as against Inter Milan two weeks ago when it lost 2-1, Mark van Bommel's team could not protect its lead.

Davinson Sanchez thought he had levelled just four minutes later, but his effort was ruled out for offside. Instead, Lucas Moura scored the equalizer in the 39th with another deflected effort. Eriksen slid a diagonal ball through the PSV defense for Kieran Trippier, who cut the ball back for Moura to finish.

Eriksen got an assist on Kane's goal in the 55th minute, crossing from the left for the England forward to head home. Kane could have had a brace, but he headed against the bar with the match still goalless. Substitute Erik Lamela also hit the woodwork, as did Gaston Pereira for PSV.

PSV, the 1988 European champion and perfect so far this season in the Dutch Eredivisie, has failed to win any of its Champions League matches this this year, following a winless campaign last season.

Both sides had to make changes for the match at PSV Stadium. Spurs were missing the injured Dele Ali, Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen. PSV brought in winger Donyell Malen for the injured Steven Bergwijn.

It was the man returning from injury, Eriksen, who starred for Spurs, but ultimately he had to be satisfied with a draw.