Luxembourg vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023 

Luxembourg host Liechtenstein at the Luxembourg Stadium on Saturday (June 17) in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The hosts opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Slovakia in March. They had the profligacy of their opponents to thank for picking up a sole point. Luxembourg were then thrashed 6-0 by Portugal before they lost 1-0 to Malta in a friendly last week.

Luxembourg are fifth in the group table with just one point from an obtainable six.

Liechtenstein, meanwhile, have endured an even worse start to their qualifying campaign. They were at the receiving end of a 4-0 hiding against Portugal in their first game. They then lost 7-0 to Iceland in their next game, conceding five times in the second half.

The visitors are rock-bottom in their group with zero points.

Luxembourg vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams. Liechtenstein have three wins and a draw.

Luxembourg have not kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Liechtenstein's last away win came in October 2020 when they beat the Red Lions 2-1 in a friendly at the Stade Josy Barthel.

Luxembourg have failed to score in their last four games across competitions.

Liechtenstein are without a clean sheet in 25 outings since 2020.

The Blue-Reds are 199th in the FIFA rankings, 108 places behind Luxembourg.

Luxembourg vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Luxembourg are on a run of back-to-back losses after going undefeated in six games. They're winless in four games, though.

Liechtenstein, meanwhile, are on an abysmal 15-game losing streak and are without a win in 27 matches. They have performed poorly on the road recently, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Luxembourg 2-0 Liechtenstein

Luxembourg vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luxembourg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Luxembourg's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in just one of Liechtenstein's last 15 games.)

