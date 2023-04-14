Luzern vs FC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

Luzern and FC Zurich battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 28 fixture on Saturday (April 15).

The hosts will look to build on their 2-1 win at Winterthur at the weekend. Sofyan Chader and Dejan Sorgic scored in either half to give their side a two-goal cushion before Sayfalla Ltaief scored a late consolation for Luzern.

Zurich, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate against Basel at home. Sergio Lopez opened the scoring for the visitors in the 19th minute, while Cheick Conde levelled matters in the 26th minute.

The draw left the defending champions in eighth spot, having garnered 30 points from 27 games. Luzern, meanwhile, are fourth with 36 points to show for their efforts after 27 outings.

Luzern vs FC Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 158th meeting between the two sides, with Zurich leading 73-48.

Their most recent meeting in March saw Zurich claim a 2-1 comeback win at home.

Luzern's last four games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Zurich have scored at least twice in five of their last meetings with Luzern.

Four of Luzern's last six home games across competitions have had higher-scoring second halves than the first.

Seven of Zurich's last eight league games have had goals at both ends.

Luzern vs FC Zurich Prediction

Luzern are surprisingly in the hunt for European qualification, having narrowly avoided the drop last season. However, Die Leuchten have little room for error, with just two points separating them from seventh-placed Grasshoppers.

Zurich, meanwhile, have been atrocious in their title defense and were involved in a relegation scrap earlier in the season. A positive run of form has pulled them off the bottom of the standings. It's not yet Uhuru for Bo Henriksen's side, as they're still looking nervously over their shoulders at the drop zone.

A win for the visitors will catapult them into contention for continental qualification, but the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Luzern 2-2 Zurich

Luzern vs FC Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

