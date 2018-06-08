Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Health & Fitness
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog Affiliate

    Lyon calls "fake news" on Fekir move to Liverpool

    Press Trust of India
    NEWS
    News 08 Jun 2018, 16:10 IST
    8

    London, Jun 8 (AFP) French club Lyon denounced "fake news" Friday amid reports that captain Nabil Fekir's signature for Liverpool in a ?53 million (USD 71 million, 60 million euro) deal was imminent.

    "In this period of transfers when the slightest rumour is often presented as reality, Lyon would like to underline that only information released on the club's website is reliable," the club said in a statement.

    Lyon categorically denied as "fake new" media reports suggesting that a transfer would take place within hours which would bring 24-year-old Fekir to Anfield once he has finished duty for France at the World Cup in Russia.

    Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas told AFP in a statement that "no deal has been done, and certainly not at the price" of 70 million euro ($82 million) given by the French sports newspaper L'Equipe.

    Fekir, who can play in both midfield or attack, is wanted by Liverpool to fill the creative void left by the January departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

    The Merseysiders were reported to be keen to close the deal before Fekir jets off to Russia following France's final warm-up friendly against the United States in Lyon on Saturday.

    Fekir scored 24 goals this season to help qualify Lyon for the Champions League by finishing third in Ligue 1

    BREAKING NEWS: Lyon deny Fekir is close to Liverpool move
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool transfer news: Fekir inches closer to a move,...
    RELATED STORY
    Lyon star Fekir denies being close to Liverpool switch
    RELATED STORY
    Fabinho urges Fekir to join him at Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool Transfer News: Fekir move after UCL, Can to...
    RELATED STORY
    Fekir: Will Fabinho be my future Liverpool team-mate? I...
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool Transfer News: Salah offered to Barcelona,...
    RELATED STORY
    Fekir will look to leave Lyon the right way, says agent
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool Transfer News: Chelsea might hijack Liverpool...
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool want Fekir but 'nothing is done', says agent
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    Intercontinental Cup 2018
    FT IND NEW
    1 - 2
    10 Jun IND TBC 08:00 PM
    International Friendlies 2018
    Tomorrow EST MOR 09:30 PM
    Tomorrow SER BOL 09:30 PM
    Tomorrow SWE PER 10:45 PM
    Tomorrow DEN MEX 11:30 PM
    PP ISR ARG
    10 Jun TUN SPA 12:15 AM
    10 Jun FRA UNI 12:30 AM
    FIFA World Cup 2018
    15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Intercontinental Cup 2018
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018