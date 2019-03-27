×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lyon coach Genesio would be 'honoured' to be succeeded by Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
117   //    27 Mar 2019, 22:54 IST
mourinho-cropped
Jose Mourinho during his time at Manchester United

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio said it would be "an honour" to be succeeded by Jose Mourinho, with reports in France linking the former Manchester United manager with the Ligue 1 side.

Mourinho was sacked by United in December following a 3-1 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool, leaving the club's top-four prospects looking bleak.

For a while he looked set to secure a return to Real Madrid, flirting with them at almost every given opportunity during a series of media appearances.

But after Madrid opted to re-hire Zinedine Zidane following the sacking of Santiago Solari, Mourinho is having to reassess his options.

French publication L'Equipe linked him with Lyon on Wednesday, and the incumbent Genesio – whose contract expires at the end of the season – was welcoming of such speculation.

"We can only respect Mourinho," he told reporters. "He's a coach who has won everywhere he's been.

"He is maybe not the one I identify with personality wise, but I respect him a lot regarding his records and achievements in football. He's won everything.

"Everywhere he's been he's won a trophy. He's won Champions Leagues. Obviously, he's a great coach, so, if he succeeds me it would be an honour."

Advertisement

Midfielder Lucas Tousart was more reserved on the matter, though he does rate Mourinho among the world's best coaches.

"It is not something that we are listening to," he added. "A lot of things are 'revealed' and then appear at the end to be wrong, but I don't know. We'll see what happens.

"He was, and I think he still is, a great head coach. He accomplished great things in the biggest clubs.

"His last experience [at United] went badly. I don't know him personally, so there's not a lot I can say about him, but it's true that he's currently among the best coaches.

"He's among the ones who have done amazing stuff with their clubs."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Genesio: Lyon can emulate Ajax & Manchester United upsets
RELATED STORY
Florentino loves Jose! - Mijatovic says Mourinho could make Real Madrid return
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho failed at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 reasons which could be halting Manchester United star Paul Pogba's move to Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Mourinho would have 'no problem' returning to 'iconic' Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba admits playing for Real Madrid would be 'a dream'
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United star, agent push for Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
Mourinho: Zidane the right man for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: Real Madrid's Marcelo lauds 'great coach' after United exit
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts over speculation that Real Madrid are in secret talks to bring Mourinho back
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us