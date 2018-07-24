Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lyon dominate Best FIFA Women awards shortlists

39   //    24 Jul 2018, 21:02 IST
Lyon women
Lyon women celebrate winning the Champions League

Lyon stars dominate the shortlist for the Best FIFA Women's Player award after the French club won a third consecutive Champions League crown.

Norway's Ada Hegerberg, who hit 15 goals in the tournament, is joined by team-mates Amandine Henry, Wendie Renard, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Saki Kumagai and Lucy Bronze.

Neither of the last two winners of the prize, United States star Carli Lloyd and Netherlands international Lieke Martens, were included on the shortlist.

Lyon's Reynald Pedros leads the nominees for the coach award along with Emma Hayes, who led Chelsea to Super League and FA Cup titles without defeat in either competition.

The Best FIFA Women's Player: Lucy Bronze (England and Lyon); Pernille Harder (Denmark and Wolfsburg); Ada Hegerberg (Norway and Lyon); Amandine Henry (France and Lyon); Samantha Kerr (Australia, Sky Blue, Perth Glory and Chicago Red Stars); Saki Kumagai (Japan and Lyon); Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany and Lyon); Marta (Brazil and Orlando Pride); Megan Rapinoe (USA and Seattle Reign); Wendie Renard (France and Lyon).

The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Emma Hayes (Chelsea); Stephan Lerch (Wolfsburg); Mark Parsons (Portland Thorns); Reynald Pedros (Lyon); Alen Stajcic (Australia); Asako Takakura (Japan); Vadao (Brazil); Jorge Vilda (Spain); Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Switzerland); Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands).

