Lyon forward Nabil Fekir's Liverpool move falls through

Associated Press
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 01:00 IST
1.35K
AP Image

LYON, France (AP) — France forward Nabil Fekir's move from Lyon to Champions League runner-up Liverpool fell through on Saturday.

Lyon said in a brief statement it decided to "end negotiations."

The 24-year-old Fekir reportedly had his medical with a view to a move for 65 million euros ($77 million), plus eventual bonuses.

Even though Lyon said joining Liverpool was Fekir's "priority," the seven-time French champion was "delighted" to count on him for next season.

Fekir had a fine season, scoring 18 league goals as Lyon finished third to qualify for the Champions League playoffs.

A product of Lyon's successful youth academy, the skillful forward has 58 goals in 161 games for Lyon. He is in France's World Cup squad.

