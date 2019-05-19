×
Lyon president Aulas urges PSG to make Ndombele move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    19 May 2019, 04:34 IST
Ndombele - cropped
Tanguy Ndombele tussles with Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain will need to compete with several European heavyweights if they are to sign Tanguy Ndombele, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says.

Ndombele played the entire 90 minutes in Lyon's final home game of the season in Ligue 1, as they hammered lowly Caen 4-0 to confirm their place in the Champions League for next season.

It looks set to have been the midfielder's last appearance for Lyon at Groupama Stadium, however, with Aulas – who has previously claimed that Serie A giants Juventus would be his preferred destination for Ndombele – again reiterating that the 22-year-old France international will leave the club in the close season.

And Aulas has now revealed that Lyon have had up to three offers for Ndombele, though Ligue 1 champions PSG have not yet matched the bids submitted by other clubs.

"I am negotiating with the biggest European clubs for Ndombele," Aulas, who also confirmed that Sylvinho will take over from Bruno Genesio as head coach for next season, told L'Equipe.

"I'm the one who revived the PSG talks so that they don't feel dismissed. If PSG aligns with the three offers received and Tanguy agrees, it would be nice if he goes there."

As well as Juve and both Manchester clubs, Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in Ndombele, who has made 48 appearances in all competitions for Lyon this term, scoring twice.

