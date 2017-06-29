Lyon sign Mendy but Ghezzal and Gonalons to depart

Rachid Ghezzal is leaving Lyon at the end of his contract, but the Ligue 1 club have completed the signing of left-back Ferland Mendy.

by Omnisport News 29 Jun 2017, 21:30 IST

Lyon midfielder Rachid Ghezzal

Ferland Mendy has completed his move to Lyon from Le Havre, with the Ligue 1 club confirming the impending departures of Rachid Ghezzal and Maxime Gonalons.

Mendy becomes Lyon's second signing of the week after the club wrapped up the €10million transfer of Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore, who spent last season on loan at Europa League finalists Ajax, on Monday.

Left-back Mendy has signed a five-year deal at Lyon and he was unveiled at a news conference on Thursday, where club president Jean-Michel Aulas said Ghezzal – who came through Lyon's youth ranks – will not be signing a new deal at the club, while Gonalons is set to join Roma.

"I'm very happy to be at Lyon and I cannot wait for the season to start," Mendy told reporters. "It is a club that has ambition and a great project. I did not hesitate.

"There are many young players at Lyon. I was told that it was a good group, a good collective."

We are very happy to welcome Ferland Mendy in the #teamOL !! pic.twitter.com/FRDRg2lbzS — OL English (@OL_English) June 29, 2017

Aulas also confirmed Lyon have agreed to let 28-year-old midfielder Gonalons move to Roma.

"Maxime came this morning and signed his endorsement of termination," Aulas said. "We started talks with Roma. We left on good terms."