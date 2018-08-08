Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lyon star Depay wants move to 'a bigger club'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
505   //    08 Aug 2018, 18:08 IST
memphisdepay-cropped
Lyon forward Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay added weight to the rumours linking him with a move away from Lyon by expressing his desire to join "a bigger club".

The 24-year-old, who signed for Lyon from Manchester United in January 2017 for an initial €16million, is reportedly a target for AC Milan after a successful 2017-18 season at Groupama Stadium.

Depay scored 19 goals in 36 Ligue 1 appearances to help the club finish third and earn a return to the Champions League, but he is keen to leave Bruno Genesio's side and find success with one of Europe's top teams.

"I'm happy at the moment," Depay told reporters after Lyon's International Champions Cup match against Chelsea.

"Of course I want to make the step to a bigger club but we will see when that is."

Depay was disciplined by Lyon after failing to report for pre-season training on time, leading to increased speculation over his future.

Despite admitting he is interested in leaving, the Netherlands international insisted he will not shirk his responsibilities if he fails to secure a transfer.

"As soon as I have to play here, or as soon as the league starts, I will give 100 per cent," said Depay.

"If you ask any player they want to play in big leagues at big clubs.

"If a big club comes, I've got to discuss that but other than that I'm happy in Lyon, I'm happy with the players and the quality that we have."

Omnisport
NEWS
Depay to be fined by Lyon after training no-show
RELATED STORY
Former Barcelona star wants Real Madrid move, Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal eyeing move for Lyon star
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1: Depay fires Lyon into Champions League as Troyes...
RELATED STORY
United and City target Fred wants to leave Shakhtar for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid Set to Lose Midfield Star to Serie A...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star tells Sarri that he wants to leave
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Real Madrid might go for Reds...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
Players with double figures in goals and assists from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
FT STA AJA
2 - 2
 Standard Liège vs Ajax
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow NOR PAR 11:15 PM Nordsjælland vs Partizan
Tomorrow OLI HJK 11:30 PM Olimpija vs HJK
Tomorrow GEN LEC 11:30 PM Genk vs Lech Poznań
Tomorrow OLY LUZ 11:30 PM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Luzern
Tomorrow IST BUR 11:30 PM İstanbul Başakşehir vs Burnley
Tomorrow BES LAS 11:30 PM Beşiktaş vs LASK
Tomorrow VIT BAS 11:30 PM Vitesse vs Basel
10 Aug ZOR SPO 12:00 AM Zorya vs Sporting Braga
10 Aug HIB MOL 12:15 AM Hibernian vs Molde
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us