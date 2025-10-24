Macarthur vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025 

Macarthur will host Adelaide United at the Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday in the second round of the 2025-26 Australia A-League campaign. The home side have endured a slow start to their season and will be looking to step things up in the coming weeks to improve on their eighth-place finish in the league last season.

They suffered a 1-0 away defeat to 10-man Brisbane Roar in their league opener last weekend and perhaps deserved more from the game following a strong second-half performance. They then turned their attention to continental football during the week, heading to Vietnam to face Công An Hà Nội, with their AFC Champions League Two clash ending 1-1.

Adelaide United, meanwhile, got off to a flyer in their A-League opener last time out, beating Sydney 2-1 at the Coopers Stadium. Goals from Ryan Kitto and 21-year-old Ethan Alagich handed the Reds a two-goal lead midway through the second half before their opponents pulled one back in additional time.

The visitors now sit second in the table and will be looking to make it two wins from two when they head to New South Wales on Sunday.

Macarthur vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Macarthur and Adelaide. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won four times, with the remaining encounter ending level.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Macarthur were one of three sides in the Australia A-League to fail to score any goals on the opening day.

Macarthur vs Adelaide United Prediction

The Bulls are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five across all competitions. They beat Chinese side Beijing Guoan 3-0 in their last home game and will be looking to replicate a similar performance in domestic action on Sunday.

Adelaide's latest result ended a four-game winless streak in competitive action, with the side now looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have the slightly stronger squad ahead of Sunday's game and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-2 Adelaide United

Macarthur vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)

