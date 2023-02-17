Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023 

Macarthur FC and Newcastle Jets will battle for three points in an Australian A League matchday 17 fixture on Saturday (February 18).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback win over Wellington Phoenix at home last weekend. The game saw three penalties missed, with Phoenix missing twice, while Ulises Davila missed a penalty for Macarthur.

Newcastle, meanwhile, triumphed over Melbourne Victory by the same scoreline. Beka Mikeltadze and Kosta Grozos scored either side of Nishan Velupillay's goal to help claim maximum points.

Thei victories mean both Macarthur and Newcastle come into the game level on points and separated only by goal difference. They have 21 points apiece after 16 games, with Newcastle sitting in seventh spot, while Macarthur are a spot below them.

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Newcastle lead 3-1, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Macathur win 1-0 at home.

Macarthur's win over Newcastle ended a run of four-game winless run in the fixture..

Newcastle are on a five-game unbeaten run, with three games drawn.

Four of Newcastle' last five league games have had goals at both ends.

Four of Macarthur's last five league games have had at least three goals, with both teams scoring in each game.

Macarthur form guide: W-L-D-L-L; Newcastle form guide: W-D-W-D-D

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two teams, as evidenced by their identical record in the standings. However, Newcastle have been the more consistent side in recent weeks, and their five-game unbeaten run will give them confidence heading into this game.

Games involving Macarthur and Newcastle tend to be high-scoring affairs, and the trend could continue. Although either team could nick all three points, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-2 Newcastle Jets

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score in both halves

