Maccabi Haifa vs Sheriff Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023

Maccabi Haifa entertain Sheriff at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday (August 2).

The first leg in Tiraspol last week ended in a 1-0 home win for Sheriff, with Amine Talal scoring the only goal of the game in the 28th minute. Sheriff beat Farul Constanta 3-1 in the first round and will look to return to the group stage after their first appearance in the 2021-22 campaign.

Maccabi, meanwhile, made the group stage last season and will look to qualify for the same in consecutive seasons for the first time. They had a comfortable 6-1 win over Hamrun Spartans in the first qualifying round.

Maccabi Haifa vs Sheriff Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

Maccabi met a Moldovan team, while it was the third meeting against an Israeli opponent for Sheriff, who have won and lost once.

Sheriff are winless in five away games in European qualifiers.

Maccabi are unbeaten in 23 home games in qualifiers.

Sheriff have lost twice in 16 games across competitions.

Maccabi have three wins and as many defeats in six games across competitions.

Sheriff have not scored in four of their last five away games in European qualifiers.

Sheriff have kept two clean sheets in three meetings against Israeli teams and conceded thrice in the other.

Maccabi Haifa vs Sheriff Prediction

Maccabi have a solid home record in Europe, with one defeat in nine games across competitions. They have lost twice in 12 qualifying games, with both coming away from home.

Sheriff, meanwhile, have lost once in 16 games across competitions, They have two wins in 12 away games in Europe (including the group stage and knockouts).

Considering Haifa's home advantage, they should eke out a narrow win before the tie gets decided on penalties, where the hosts should come out on top.

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 2-1 Sheriff

Maccabi Haifa vs Sheriff Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Maccabi to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Frantzdy Pierrot to score or assist any time - Yes