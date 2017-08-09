Machester United to make shock bid for Tottenham Hotspur star and other Premier League transfer rumours of the day - 9th August

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 09 Aug 2017, 22:25 IST

Wenger is keen to keep hold of Alexis Sanchez

With the season set to start in two days, clubs are busy trying to get the players they want.

A lot of rumours are going around. We bring you the best of the lot.

Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain end interest in Alexis Sanchez

According to reports, PSG have ended their interest in Arsenal star, Alexis Sanchez. This news will come as a huge relief for Wenger who is desperate not to lose him this summer.

Alexis Sanchez out of Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Leicester City

Sanchez returned to training last week but has been ruled out of the first two gameweeks with abdominal pain.

"He had the scan two days ago and is out for a while, maybe two weeks or one more week but he’s not available. He will not play at Stoke," said Arsene Wenger.

Chelsea step up interest in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their interest in Chamberlain as the Blues are desperate for a new addition.

It is believed that £25m would be enough for the Gunners to sell the winger.