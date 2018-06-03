Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Maclaren, Arzani join Cahill in Australia's World Cup squad

Experienced pair James Troisi and Nikita Rukavytsya were overlooked as Bert van Marwijk confirmed his squad for Russia.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 02:27 IST
40
Jamie Maclaren - cropped
Australia striker Jamie Maclaren.

Australia head coach Bert van Marwijk has included latecomer Jamie Maclaren and teenager Daniel Arzani in his final 23 for the World Cup.

Hibernian striker Maclaren had been out of the picture when Van Marwijk surprisingly excluded him from the 26-man preliminary squad named in May.

But an injury cloud over first-choice centre forward Tomi Juric prompted a recall for the 24-year-old and he has done enough to convince the former Netherlands boss of his worth.

Melbourne City winger Arzani, 19, will be the Socceroos' youngest player in Russia after edging out Maccabi Haifa forward Nikita Rukavytsya and Melbourne Victory playmaker James Troisi.

Uncapped right-back Fran Karacic and Sydney FC utility Josh Brillante are the other players to miss out as 38-year-old Tim Cahill, Australia's all-time leading goalscorer, and fellow veteran Mark Milligan are included, putting them in line to appear at a World Cup for the fourth time.

The Socceroos commence their campaign against France on June 16 ahead of further Group C meetings with Denmark and Peru.


Australia's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Brad Jones (Feyenoord), Mathew Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion), Danny Vukovic (Genk); Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F Marinos), Matthew Jurman (Suwon), James Meredith (Millwall), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney Wanderers), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshopper); Jackson Irvine (Hull City), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Robbie Kruse (Bochum), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Mark Milligan (Al Ahli), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Tom Rogic (Celtic); Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Tim Cahill (Millwall), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Reds)

