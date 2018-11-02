×
Macri: Visiting fans can attend Copa Libertadores final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    02 Nov 2018, 23:52 IST
AP Image

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Mauricio Macri says he's allowing opposing fans to attend the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate this month.

The decision on Friday is at odds with a ban on visiting fans in Argentine soccer that is aimed at reducing violence.

Macri said the two-leg final between the archrivals will be "historic," and a good opportunity to show Argentines "are changing," and soccer "can be played in peace."

He also said he has asked Argentina's security minister to work closely with Buenos Aires councilors to ensure safety.

The final will be at Boca's La Bombonera on Nov. 10, and at River's Monumental de Nunez on Nov. 24.

