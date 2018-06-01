Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Madagascar reaches the Quarter Finals of the COSAFA Cup

Madagascar into Quarters, COSAFA Standings and much more

Dino RIK
CONTRIBUTOR
News 01 Jun 2018, 18:50 IST
73

Enter caption

Madagascar entered into the Quarter Finals with a hard-fought victory over Comoros.

Madagascar headed into the match looking for a win to seal their spot into the last 8 as they had 4 points from their opening two games. In their opening match, they managed to beat Mozambique 2-1 and drew against The Pirates of Seychelles in their second match.

However, there were not many chances in the opening half between the Barea and the Les Coelacanths until the 32nd minute when the Malagasy saw their effort cleared off the goal line.

A scramble in the penalty area saw the Comoros defense fail to clear the ball, handing Madagascar a goal through Jaotombo Bourah heading into the interval. Madagascar lacked composure in the final third and could not bag their second goal.

In the other match, Mozambique was looking to defeat Seychelles after opening the tournament with a loss and an impressive 3-0 win over Comoros in their second game.

As they were desperate to find a winning formula in their final group match, the Mambas started on the front foot and their efforts were rewarded when they scored from a penalty spot.

They found a goal through Luis Miquissone, who was brought down inside the box, and the referee did not hesitate to point to the spot and Miquissone converted in the 11th minute.

After both sides returned from the tunnel, Mozambique allowed their opponent to regroup and it was 1-1 in the 52nd minute courtesy of Elijah Tamboos header.

The Mambas fought harder to regain their lead with Jeitoso, who netted his second goal of the tournament putting Mozambique back in the lead in the 73rd minute 2-1.

Group A Points Table:-

Enter captionGr
Group A

Barea will be facing the 4 times Champion, Bafana Bafana this weekend.

Scout Report Football Football News
