Maddison feeling at home with Puel's Foxes

James Maddison warming up with England prior to kick-off.

James Maddison feels his fine start to the Premier League season, and subsequent England call-up, vindicates his decision to join Leicester City.

The midfielder attracted plenty of attention after impressing for Championship side Norwich City, with the Foxes paying a reported £25million to secure his signature in June.

It appears to be money well spent judging by the 21-year-old's performances in the opening months of the 2018-19 campaign.

Maddison impressed on his top-flight debut in a losing cause against Manchester United at Old Trafford and has since contributed three goals, quickly becoming a key cog in Claude Puel's side.

"It’s been brilliant since I signed a few months ago, I've settled in so quickly and I feel at home here," Maddison told Leicester City's website.

"I'm definitely happy with my decision to come to Leicester City, I’ve started all the games and I've had a good return and long may that continue.

"There's so much competition for places here, it’s the Premier League, we’ve got such a talented squad. We've got so many good players in that dressing room.

"It's never easy to be a regular in the starting XI, but I've worked hard in pre-season and my performances have been relatively good, so I think I've been deserving of the starts."

Maddison's form caught the attention of England boss Gareth Southgate too, leading to a place in the national squad for the recent Nations League games against Croatia and Spain.

While he did not get the chance to play in either fixture, the former Coventry City player is determined to make sure his standards do not slip after such a promising start to life at the King Power Stadium.

"I always believe in my own ability, that I can come to this level and have an effect," he said.

"I wouldn't use the word easy, as you come up against some really tough opponents, but it’s been a step up and one I've relished.

"Hopefully I can keep my form high and my performances good and we can carry it out for the rest of the season."