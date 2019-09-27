Maddox sent to hospital after head-on collision in Eagles win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 18 // 27 Sep 2019, 10:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Avonte Maddox of the Philadelphia Eagles leaves the field on a stretcher

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was sent to hospital after leaving Thursday's win over the Green Bay Packers on a stretcher following a nasty head-on collision with a team-mate.

The Eagles prevailed 34-27 away to the Packers but Philadelphia were left sweating on Maddox, who laid motionless on the field for several minutes as medical staff tended to him.

After the game, Philadelphia announced that Maddox had "movement in all extremities" but "for precautionary reasons he has been sent to the hospital for further evaluation."

With just over a minute remaining, Green Bay tight end Robert Tonyan caught a pass near the goal-line.

Avonte Maddox has movement in all extremities. For precautionary reasons he has been sent to the hospital for further evaluation. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2019

As Maddox tried to wrap up Tonyan for the tackle, Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo came in to assist and his helmet smashed into the side of the former's helmet.

Players from both teams knelt on the field, some praying at Lambeau Field.

The Eagles selected Maddox, 23, in the fourth round out of Pittsburgh in last year's draft.