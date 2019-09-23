Madrid always 'angry' to win - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos said Real Madrid were "hungry and angry to win" as they beat Sevilla and bounced back from their loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

A humiliating 3-0 loss to PSG in the Champions League in midweek left Madrid with just two wins from their opening five games in all competitions, raising questions about head coach Zinedine Zidane's future.

However, Karim Benzema's 64th-minute header ensured Los Blancos got back to winning ways against the previously unbeaten Sevilla as Zidane's men moved level with early leaders Athletic Bilbao on 11 points from five LaLiga matches.

Captain Ramos, who missed the PSG loss through suspension, claimed Madrid's desire for success cannot be questioned.

"We have achieved the goal and managed to be calm for a week, after what has been said," Ramos told Movistar.

"Madrid is always hungry and angry to win. The team is always very optimistic. The team's getting better.

"We are tied with Athletic on the table and we have to keep trying to improve as a team and above all take advantage of the occasions like today."

Sevilla had won four in a row at home in the league against Madrid but failed to register a shot on target in the entire match.

"We knew the difficulty of the game," Ramos added.

"It had been years since the team [Sevilla] did not win here. We have come with a very strong mentality, with the intention of committing the minimum possible errors."