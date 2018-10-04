Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Madrid boosted as Bale makes Wales squad after clear scan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    04 Oct 2018, 17:49 IST
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale

Real Madrid have received a boost with Gareth Bale included in the Wales squad to face Spain and Republic of Ireland after a groin scan showed no sign of injury.

Bale went off at half-time in Madrid's 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga last weekend and was left out for the surprise Champions League loss at CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

Reports in the Spanish media claimed the injury was not serious and he would be available to face Deportivo Alaves this weekend, which Giggs revealed the 29-year-old expects to be the case.

"He had a little groin strain, but the scan has come back clear. He expects to be involved at the weekend so that's good," said Giggs.

Bale could then feature against Madrid colleagues including Nacho Fernandez and Sergio Ramos when Spain visit Cardiff next Thursday, but the Wales boss was unwilling to make any guarantees over his selection.

He said: "I think every player's motivation will be high for a number of reasons; playing for your country first and foremost, you're playing against a very good team, it's a chance to test yourself and it's at a different stadium.

"With Gareth playing in Spain there will be added motivation for sure.

"I think every player will want to be involved in this game because it's a fantastic game. It's my decision. I'll analyse the lads, what they're like when they turn up."

 

Wales squad in full:

Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Barnsley); Ashley Williams (Stoke City), James Chester (Aston Villa), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Chris Gunter (Reading), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Chris Mepham (Brentford), Jazz Richards (Cardiff City), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Paul Dummett (Newcastle United), Declan John (Swansea City); Joe Allen (Stoke City), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Andy King (Leicester City), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Matthew Smith (Twente, on loan from Manchester City); Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Ben Woodburn (Sheffield United), Harry Wilson (Derby County), Tom Lawrence (Derby County), Sam Vokes (Burnley), George Thomas (Scunthorpe United), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).

