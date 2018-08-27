Madrid boss Lopetegui: I don't care who scores, as long as we do

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui.

Julen Lopetegui insists he is not concerned by who scores or how his Real Madrid side come by their goals, as long as they continue to find the target.

Madrid were 4-1 winners at Girona in LaLiga on Sunday but had to rely on two penalties to overturn their hosts' one-goal lead before Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema netted goals from open play.

The result put to bed bad memories of last season, when Madrid – then led by Zinedine Zidane – were beaten 2-1 at Montilivi.

"The matches are complex and more so against good teams like Girona," said Madrid head coach Lopetegui.

"They scored a goal and then they had the chance to score a second.

"But then the two penalties, we put them away and in the second half we clearly deserved the win."

Fotos de nuestro contundente triunfo frente al Girona por 1-4. #RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/p76v9LrMMU — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 26, 2018

Asked about the importance of Bale, who scored Madrid's first from open play in the 59th minute after captain Sergio Ramos and Benzema had netted a spot-kick apiece, Lopetegui added: "The team is what matters.

"When it works, the goals have come in the form of Gareth, Karim or Sergio. The important thing is that they arrive, not who gets them. The team showed a collective spirit.

"In the first half we were in too much of a rush to attack, missing passes. When the score went in our favour we were much better.

"Girona pressed us in the first half and caused us some difficulties and we had to show good spirit to overcome that and get the three points."